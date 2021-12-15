Gallagher has scored six times this season – including a stellar brace against Everton last weekend – in a run of form that sees him the third highest ranking midfielder in the division.
Conor Gallagher’s exemplary start to life at Crystal Palace has seen him become a valuable asset in the world of Fantasy Premier League.
Only Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva sit above him in the midfield rankings – the latter only four points clear of the Palace man despite having played a game more.
Indeed, Gallagher sits as high as fifth in the overall rankings. Just the Liverpool duo of Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Manchester City pair Silva and Joao Cancelo eclipse Gallagher’s performances this season.
|Player
|Cost (£)
|Selected
|Points
|Mohamed Salah
|13.1
|73.5%
|160
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|8.2
|42.6%
|108
|Joao Cancelo
|6.8
|33.1%
|91
|Bernardo Silva
|7.7
|31.9%
|91
|Conor Gallagher
|6.2
|28.2%
|87
However at the cut-price of £6.2m, Gallagher presents perhaps the best value of the five, less than half the price of Salah (£13.1m) and significantly lower than Alexander-Arnold (£8.2m).
With just 28% of players having selected the Eagles’ midfielder – compared to 32% for Bernardo and 74% for Salah – there are plenty of gains to be made by adding Gallagher to your side before the season is out...