Only Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva sit above him in the midfield rankings – the latter only four points clear of the Palace man despite having played a game more.

Indeed, Gallagher sits as high as fifth in the overall rankings. Just the Liverpool duo of Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Manchester City pair Silva and Joao Cancelo eclipse Gallagher’s performances this season.

Player Cost (£) Selected Points Mohamed Salah 13.1 73.5% 160 Trent Alexander-Arnold 8.2 42.6% 108 Joao Cancelo 6.8 33.1% 91 Bernardo Silva 7.7 31.9% 91 Conor Gallagher 6.2 28.2% 87

However at the cut-price of £6.2m, Gallagher presents perhaps the best value of the five, less than half the price of Salah (£13.1m) and significantly lower than Alexander-Arnold (£8.2m).

With just 28% of players having selected the Eagles’ midfielder – compared to 32% for Bernardo and 74% for Salah – there are plenty of gains to be made by adding Gallagher to your side before the season is out...