“I’m gutted really,” he told Palace TV after the goalless draw. “I felt like we deserved the three points. It was a bit of a crazy game – a bit like a basketball game to be honest.

“That can happen against Leeds, they are that type of team. We had chances to win the game. I had a few chances, and I was disappointed I didn’t score.

“In the end we are disappointed, but the gaffer has said that he’s happy with the performance. It was a good performance, but we want to be winning games like that.”

In what was at times a bruising encounter for both sides, Gallagher says the defensive performance was something Palace can build on.