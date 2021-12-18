In his press conference before the Tottenham Hotspur game, the manager explained: "We hope we’re going to be okay [to face Spurs] but when you’re looking at the number of cases around we start to be worried.

"We had a couple of cases in our football club in the last couple of days. We try our best to prevent the situation but it is worrying because the evolution for the next couple of days we don’t know how it will go.

"I’m not worried about the players’ welfare regarding the [frequency of] games during this period because it’s been like that for years and years. I’m worried about their welfare regarding COVID. Players coming back from the COVID situation and asking them to play with not enough training is a lot on them."