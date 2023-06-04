Mid-season break

Palace fans had good cause to be optimistic heading into the mid-season break for the winter World Cup, with four wins from their previous seven Premier League fixtures, including three on the bounce at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles had two international representatives out in Qatar, albeit sadly for two teams who exited early: Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen both played in all three of their nations’ group-stage games, but Ghana and Denmark finished fourth in their respective groups.

Back on domestic shores, the Eagles’ Academy and Women’s teams took centre stage, with Premier League Cup, FA Youth Cup and Women’s Championship fixtures all seeing strong attendances.

Plenty of work was still being done at Copers Cope, building up to a first-ever match against a top-tier Brazilian side – Botafogo – and a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in early December, an historic and nevertheless entertaining affair.