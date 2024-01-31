He took in some atmosphere yesterday as the Holmesdale looked to suck the ball into the back of the net, and no doubt he will have been muy contento with the result.
The only thing left? To make his debut and begin bombing down the right flank…
He’s one of our own
How impressive was David Ozoh? Still just 18-years-old, the Academy graduate came on with great poise and tactical nous to help secure the three points for Palace – even geeing up the crowd with an old-school challenge to win back possession.
“It’s beautiful, honestly,” Ozoh said of the reception. “I’m grateful every day I step on the pitch to play in front of these fans – they are the best fans in the Premier League. I’m always grateful to come on.
“I’ve always wanted to do that, to get a tackle in! Fans love it when players come in and play for the badge.