Roberts took the press conference as Vieira was absent due to personal reasons. He said he will speak with Vieira later today (Friday) and expects the manager to be back "later today or tomorrow morning".

The assistant manager was then asked to explain why he joined Palace this summer, and what it is about Vieira that encouraged him to join.

"[Working here] has been a joy. I’ve really enjoyed every minute working alongside Patrick with the other staff members. We built a team behind the team.

"Patrick I’ve known for a long time but not worked together on a daily basis. When he invited me to come in I had no second thoughts – he’s a person I respect greatly. So far it’s gone well, the team behind the team has gelled. Everyone working closely and hard to make sure we prep the team as best we can for each game."