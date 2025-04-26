The Eagles blew Aston Villa away at Wembley in spectacular style, with stunning goals from Ebere Eze and Ismaïla Sarr, either side of half-time.

Sarr then got a second in injury time, wrapping up a perfect evening in style and booking Palace a place in the FA Cup final, for the first time since 2016.

Guéhi said after the win that his Palace teammates won't get ahead of themselves, but also wanted to pay tribute to the supporters, who now have a major final to look forward to next month.

"It was a really tough game," he told BBC Sport. "Against really good opposition and in those games, it's about moments.

"We showed a real togetherness and good spirit today. We now don't want to get ahead of ourselves and it is important that we stay focused. At least we get to relax and enjoy the other semi-final and see who we will play.

"From the beginning of the season, every game we go to home and away it is the same noise. Thank you to the fans."

The skipper was also full of praise for both his manager Oliver Glasner, and his goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, who made some excellent saves to preserve the clean sheet.

"He [Henderson] is so vocal and in those big moments he helps us like today," added Guéhi.

"He [Glasner] is top quality. Him and his staff, the way they analyse and break down teams. He is so enthusiastic every single day. He brings the same energy and support – and he is just amazing."