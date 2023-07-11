Remember, the only way you can watch every minute of Palace’s pre-season action is by subscribing to Palace TV+, which you can do from just £19.99 by clicking HERE.

Factfile

Division: National League

Last season: 5th (play-offs)

Nickname: The Bees

Ground: The Hive

Founded: 1888

What’s the story?

Barnet are searching for a return to the Football League after relegation in 2018, and came close last season by reaching the National League play-offs. An incredibly competitive division, dominated by two standout sides in Wrexham and Notts County, saw the Bees lose out in the play-offs – but they will be back for another push at promotion this time around.

Former Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday and AFC Wimbledon midfielder Dean Brennan has been in charge of the side since 2021, with the Irishman recently signing a new contract until 2026.