Remarkably, the game was goalless at half-time before Simon Rodger opened the scoring soon after the restart, with Eric Young adding a second soon after. Chris Armstrong chipped in with his customary goal before Chris Coleman completed a dream day for the defenders, slamming home Palace’s fourth.

Nigel Martyn, Gareth Southgate, Geoff Thomas – what a team the Eagles had on their hands.

Palace 4-1 Stoke City – September, 2016

It was an afternoon of firsts for the hosts in 2016, as James Tomkins and Andros Townsend netted their first goals in red and blue. Scott Dann found the net to make it a defensive double, while James McArthur completed the scoring from midfield.