Four goals – and four different goalscorers. The squad as a whole were chipping in: Jordan Ayew had opened the scoring to bring Palace back level, before Wilfried Zaha and Jeff Schlupp established a commanding position before the break.
Selhurst Park waited with baited breath as Ebere Eze sized up Lukasz Fabianski in goal. The young midfielder placed the ball on the spot, took a moment to steady himself, and calmly slotted home – scoring the Eagles’ fourth of another wonderful afternoon.
Nothing demonstrates the phenomenal team spirit under Roy Hodgson better than Eze and co. dividing the goalscoring duties – so look back at four more times the burden has been shared.
Palace 4-1 Middlesbrough – April, 1993
A satisfying conclusion to the Eagles’ first Premier League campaign at Selhurst Park, as Middlesbrough were put to the sword.
Remarkably, the game was goalless at half-time before Simon Rodger opened the scoring soon after the restart, with Eric Young adding a second soon after. Chris Armstrong chipped in with his customary goal before Chris Coleman completed a dream day for the defenders, slamming home Palace’s fourth.
Nigel Martyn, Gareth Southgate, Geoff Thomas – what a team the Eagles had on their hands.
Palace 4-1 Stoke City – September, 2016
It was an afternoon of firsts for the hosts in 2016, as James Tomkins and Andros Townsend netted their first goals in red and blue. Scott Dann found the net to make it a defensive double, while James McArthur completed the scoring from midfield.
Palace had won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in almost a year, and rose to the heady heights of seventh in the table.
Palace 4-0 Hull City – May, 2017
Three points confirming Palace’s continued stay in the Premier League and four different scorers to boot, as Wilfried Zaha got the afternoon up and running after just three minutes. Christian Benteke scored a second before Luka Milivojevic converted from the penalty spot, and Patrick van Aanholt added a fourth in added time.
“It's always a relief,” said Sam Allardyce after full-time. “The nervous tension was around the building today. For us to apply ourselves as we did, almost perfectly, was excellent. It's four goals, a clean sheet and we were able to enjoy the last 15 minutes. It was a class performance.”
Palace 4-0 Everton – March, 2022
What an afternoon at Selhurst Park, as Palace secured a spot at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Marc Guéhi nodded home the opener and Jean-Philippe Mateta doubled the lead before the break, before Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes completed the rout.
Que Sera, Sera.