Tomkins comes in at centre-back to replace Chris Richards, who is not named in the squad, while Mateta is introduced in place of Odsonne Edouard, who moves to the bench.

McArthur, meanwhile, could make both his first appearance of the season – and landmark 250th for Palace – in today’s eagerly-anticipated fixture, starting the game on the bench.

As a result of the two changes, Vieira’s side sees Guaita named in goal, set to be protected by a back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Tomkins, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

Will Hughes will start alongside Cheick Doucouré as one of two box-to-box midfielders, supporting Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew in more advanced roles, with Mateta up front.

McArthur is available from the bench, as are potential home debutants and fellow midfielders Naououri Ahamada and Sambi Lokonga.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ahamada, McArthur, Lokonga, Eze, Edouard