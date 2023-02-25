The manager names the same side which came within seconds of ending Brentford’s long unbeaten Premier League run at the Gtech Community Stadium, only to be held to a 1-1 draw in the dying seconds.

Palace are bidding to record a first league win over the Reds since April 2017, but did secure a 1-1 draw against them at Anfield in the return fixture in August.

Joel Ward returns from injury to make the bench, while James McArthur – whom Vieira confirmed had trained well during the week as he bids to step up his long-term recovery – would make his 250th Palace appearance should he return tonight.

Should their shape also prove unchanged, Palace are likely to deploy a back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, captain Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell in front of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Cheick Doucouré and Sambi Lokonga will anchor the midfield, feeding attacking quartet Michael Olise, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of them.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ahamada,

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Keïta, Milner, Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher (GK), Tsimikas, Williams Fabinho, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino