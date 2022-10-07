The Palace manager said the supporters have “really impressed” him since his arrival in south London, praising them for turning out in numbers whatever the challenges.
He said: “In this football club something that really impressed me since I’ve been here is the fans. Playing at home, away from home, they are travelling and supporting the team. Even with the game [v Everton] and the [travel] trouble they’re going to face they will manage to get there and be behind the team and support the team, and that shows the love the fans have for the football club.
“This is the character, personality, resilience to try to fight and play as well as we can until the last minute, give us hope to sometimes get back into the game and sometimes win it. But, believe me, I would prefer to score the first goal.”