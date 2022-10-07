Palace take on the Toffees this weekend hoping to go a fourth game unbeaten, taking on a host who sit three points behind them in the table.

Asked what his gameplan is, Vieira said: “The performance will dictate what will happen. If we play at the level I believe we can we will have a chance to win the game and this is the way we will approach the game.

“On the day we may not be good enough and Everton may be better and may win the game, so we have a plan and a clear idea about how we want to express ourselves, but at the same time we have to perform on the day.

“We will go to Everton and try to win the game. This is going to be the approach we will have.”

Towards the end of 21/22 Everton came from 2-0 down to secure their top-flight survival with a 2-3 win over Palace. Vieira said that game can act as motivation and inspiration for the south Londoners, who dominated the first-half.

“That game is still in our mind because I think we, especially in the first-half, played really well,” the manager said. “And at the same time we only played 45 minutes. We learned a lot from that game, and that’s why we want to go there to perform as we did in that first-half but try to do it for the 95 minutes.”