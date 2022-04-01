Speaking before facing Leeds United on Monday night, Vieira had just two days to reflect on the Newcastle clash. He said the players were as frustrated as he was, explaining: "I think they know themselves that, especially in the first-half against Newcastle, we didn’t start the game in the right way. Then after we were much better in the second-half, with more determination and more togetherness.
"We matched Newcastle’s level of competitiveness. The team and players themselves were not happy with the way we started. We have to start in a different way and keep that for 95 minutes.