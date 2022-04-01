"I think this is the Premier League. It’s about trying to be consistent in the performance and results."

But Vieira didn't dwell on a frustrating evening, instead turning his attention to how Palace fight back to regain their recent form.

"We had some ups and downs during the season and always managed to bounce back, find a way to play better and win football matches," he said. "Lately, yes, the results weren’t what we expected but when you look at the performances we had some really good periods.

"But it wasn’t good enough. We have to play better, have to play more together as a team for the 95 minutes to allow ourselves more chances of winning.

"We don’t have doubt and I don’t have any doubt about the atmosphere when we play at home. The fans will be there to give us what we need to perform but the fans can only do one half of the work. We have to do the other half, go on the field with that desire and competitiveness that we know we can develop and that will allow us more chances of winning."