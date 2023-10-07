Edouard starts in attack with Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta, replacing the injured Ebere Eze. In midfield, Jairo Riedewald comes in for Cheick Doucouré, alongside Will Hughes and Jeff Schlupp.

In defence, Nathaniel Clyne starts in place of Joel Ward, with Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell all retaining their places ahead of Sam Johnstone.

There are four Academy prospects on the bench, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, David Ozoh, Ademola Ola-Adebomi and – for the first time – Jadan Raymond among the substitues.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Mathews (GK), Holding, Tomkins, Richards, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh, Ola-Adebomi, Raymond.

Nottingham Forest: Turner (GK), Mangala, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Aurier, Boly, Murillo.

Subs: Vlachodimos (GK), Worrall, Williams, Kouyaté, Santos, Elanga, Yates, Origi, Montiel.