Rak-Sakyi replaces Jordan Ayew in attack, with Jean-Philippe Mateta coming in for Jeff Schlupp to start alongside Odsonne Edouard.

In midfield, Jefferson Lerma is accompanied by Jaïro Riedewald and Naouirou Ahamada, with Ebere Eze dropping to the bench.

James Tomkins, Chris Richards and Nathaniel Clyne come into the back-four alongside Tyrick Mitchell, ahead of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

On the bench, there is an inclusion in the matchday squad for Academy products Jack Wells-Morrison, Sean Grehan and John-Kymani Gordon.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Mitchell, Riedewald, Lerma, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Grehan, Schlupp, Wells-Morrison, Eze, Gordon, Ayew.

Plymouth: Burton (GK), Pleguezuelo, Scar, Butcher, C. Wright, Miller, Warrington, T. Wright, Waine, Cundle, Kesler-Hayden.

Subs: Hazard (GK), Mumba, Gillesphey, Edwards, Hardie, Whittaker, Azaz, Randell, Issaka.