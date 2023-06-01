That is not to say that Palace's 22/23 recruitment had not been both widespread and savvy, however, with promising winger Malcolm Ebiowei; England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone; burgeoning midfielder Cheick Doucouré; and former Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards all joining the Eagles' ranks.

Statement signings were matched by a landmark pre-season tour: a first-ever trip to Singapore and Australia which encompassed showpiece friendlies with Liverpool, Manchester United **and Leeds, as well as plenty of opportunities for supporters and players to come together.

Then, it was onto August, and the competitive football commenced.

For Crystal Palace, it was an early start to the campaign. Arsenal arrived at Selhurst Park on 5th August for an opening Friday Night Football; it was the earliest ever opening fixture in top-flight history.

There was a first look at new signing Doucouré, who immediately won the hearts of the south London faithful with his trademark combination of tough tackling and midfield composure. After Arsenal took the lead, Palace looked to hit back, but a late second goal saw the Gunners take all three points – aided by future Palace loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga in midfield.