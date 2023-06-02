A truly unique season – starting earlier, finishing later, and pausing halfway through to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup – ramped up in October and November, as the Eagles fulfilled a further nine fixtures prior to events in Qatar.
October
The fourth month kicked-off with a promising start, but began with defeat in agonising fashion.
Taking on London rivals Chelsea on 1st October, Odsonne Édouard’s first Premier League goal of the campaign – a poacher’s effort from Jordan Ayew’s cross – appeared to have set Palace on their way in the seventh minute.
But a controversial VAR decision, plus goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and Conor Gallagher at the close of both halves, meant Palace left Selhurst Park empty-handed.
The chance to rectify those matters arrived a week later in the form of Leeds United in SE25, and this time, it was Palace who would come from behind – what was to prove a common theme in the 22/23 season, with no other side winning more points from losing positions.
The Whites went ahead midway through a spell of pressure, with Pascal Struijk striking home after an impressive run from Brenden Aaronson, but Edouard was on hand to head home an equaliser shortly before half-time.
Then, early in the second-half, a superb team goal – later nominated for Goal of the Season – took Ebere Eze off the mark for the campaign, and the Eagles ran down the clock sensibly to secure their first Premier League win in five games.
A less eventful 0-0 draw against Leicester at the King Power followed a week later, before Palace collected their seventh point of the month with a midweek 2-1 win over Wolves at Selhurst.
Once again it was the opposition who made the brighter start, Adam Traoré heading home and Ruben Neves striking the post in the first-half, but Palace upped the intensity in the second period to overturn that lead through Eze and Wilfried Zaha.
Three unbeaten, and moving into the top ten of the table, the Eagles would suffer an afternoon to forget on Merseyside, falling 3-0 at Everton.
But they would end the month with three home wins on the spin – for the first time in over four years, a fine way to sign off ahead of the World Cup – after Edouard once again struck at Selhurst Park.
His goal against Southampton from Tyrick Mitchell’s cross, plus a stalwart defensive display, helped Palace win out 1-0 to stay tenth.
November
Palace faced three away games prior to the break for the World Cup in November, but experienced mixed fortunes on their travels.
Their next Premier League encounter – away at West Ham’s London Stadium – yielded their finest comeback of the season so far, including scenes later voted 22/23 Moment of the Season.
Saïd Benrahma's early opener was cancelled out by Wilfried Zaha's clinical finish in the first-half – and Palace looked set to depart east London with a well-earned point.
But Michael Olise – who had offered plenty of threat from the right-hand side all afternoon – had other ideas.
In the dying seconds, the No. 7 squared up Aaron Cresswell, took a few touches to work it onto his left foot and launched a deflected effort high over Łukasz Fabiański and in at back post before wheeling away to celebrate with his ecstatic supporters.
Oh, go on then – here's the interview.
Three days later, Palace made the long trip to Newcastle United and St James’ Park for a Carabao Cup third-round clash – but a much-changed side suffered the frustration of a 0-0 draw and an exit on penalties.
More frustration was to follow in the Midlands, as Morgan Gibbs-White’s second-half winner saw Palace slip to defeat at Nottingham Forest, the newly-promoted hosts capitalising on Wilfried Zaha’s missed penalty and a below-par Palace performance in a game of numerous VAR decisions.
Nevertheless, what was only a second defeat in seven league games saw Palace go into the break in 11th place with a respectable haul of 19 points from their first 14 games.