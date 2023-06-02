October

The fourth month kicked-off with a promising start, but began with defeat in agonising fashion.

Taking on London rivals Chelsea on 1st October, Odsonne Édouard’s first Premier League goal of the campaign – a poacher’s effort from Jordan Ayew’s cross – appeared to have set Palace on their way in the seventh minute.

But a controversial VAR decision, plus goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and Conor Gallagher at the close of both halves, meant Palace left Selhurst Park empty-handed.

The chance to rectify those matters arrived a week later in the form of Leeds United in SE25, and this time, it was Palace who would come from behind – what was to prove a common theme in the 22/23 season, with no other side winning more points from losing positions.

The Whites went ahead midway through a spell of pressure, with Pascal Struijk striking home after an impressive run from Brenden Aaronson, but Edouard was on hand to head home an equaliser shortly before half-time.

Then, early in the second-half, a superb team goal – later nominated for Goal of the Season – took Ebere Eze off the mark for the campaign, and the Eagles ran down the clock sensibly to secure their first Premier League win in five games.