Ward slots into the defence alongside Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards, with Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Muñoz at left-back and right-back respectively. In goal, Sam Johnstone makes his first start since coming off injured against Liverpool in early December.

In midfield, Adam Wharton starts once again alongside Jefferson Lerma, while Odsonne Edouard comes into the attack in place of Matheus França, who drops to the bench; Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta complete the front three.

França is joined on the bench by Naouirou Ahamada and Jairo Riedewald, while Academy trio David Ozoh, Jadan Raymond and Franco Umeh are among the substitutes – for Umeh, it is a first inclusion in a Premier League matchday squad.

Everton: Pickford (GK), Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucouré, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Young.

Subs: Virginia (GK), Lonergan (GK), Patterson, Keane, Onana, Harrison, Beto, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Muñoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Raymond, Umeh, França.