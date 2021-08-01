Match details

Saturday, 11th September

12:30 BST

Selhurst Park

BT Sport

Supporters should be aware that, due to Wireless Festival taking place in Crystal Palace Park this weekend, large crowds and heavy traffic are expected in the area.

There are also temporary traffic lights outside Selhurst station, which are causing additional delays.

Fans are strongly asked to arrive at the stadium early.

We are opening the Box Office at 8am today to help supporters who have concerns or outstanding ticket issues. We will do everything we can to resolve outstanding issues in the meantime.

Grab an ‘Early Bird’ meal, including a burger, hotdog or breakfast butty and a beer or soft drink, for just £7 up to 45 minutes before kick-off – a huge discount on the normal price of £10.50.

Alternatively, get a meal deal (a burger, side and any hot or cold soft drink) for just £8.50.

The Fanzone will open from 9:30am, and stock a range of food and drink - including both offers. Former player Mark Lindsay will also be on hand to meet and greet supporters.

Ticketing details

This season sees important changes to the way Season Ticket holders access Selhurst Park on a matchday, with the introduction of digital ticketing via smartphones. Existing Season Ticket holder cards are no longer in use – for further information and a detailed FAQs, click HERE.

With everyone at the club keen to welcome back supporters, please read the latest COVID safety update HERE in order to ensure all supporters are kept safe during matchday.

Entering the ground

The turnstiles at Selhurst Park will open early at 10:30 BST for the Spurs clash, and we strongly advise all supporters to arrive as early as possible to help us get everyone into the ground quickly and safely.

Take advantage of our great early bird food and drink deals when you arrive - find out more about pre-match HERE.

We want to help supporters get to grips with the new readers at the turnstiles to ensure swift and safe access for everyone.

We encourage all supporters to watch the below video which explains how Mobile Ticket users gain entry through the turnstiles using their smartphone, as well as advising those with e-tickets (or a QR code) how to quickly gain entry.