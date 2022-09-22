A few headline attributes include Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp's pace (91 and 84 respectively), Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze's dribbling (86, 80 and 81 respectively) and Joachim Andersen and Jean-Philippe Mateta's physicality (80 and 78 respectively).

Among the goalkeepers, Guaita's diving scores highly (81), while all three (Jack Butland, Guaita and Sam Johnstone) have strong reflex stats: 75, 81 and 77 respectively.

For those who don't play, the video game series FIFA awards players ratings based on their strength in certain attributes. These are shared en masse before the release of a new version, and FIFA players can utilise the players for in-game matches.

FIFA 23 is released on September 27th.

You can see a full breakdown of the ratings below.