Dann provided a fleeting insight into Hodgson's day-to-day approach, saying:

"He’s still driven, still motivated, still in the Training Ground early, still got that hunger in training every day, taking all the sessions.

"When someone’s got that mindset, I feel they can go on for however long they'd like to.

"His love of the game is what’s kept him in it for so long. With the career he’s had in management, it’s taken him all over the world and a lot of managers will turn around at a certain age and say: ‘Right, I’ve done everything I wanted to do, achieved all the things I wanted to achieve,’ and walk away and enjoy themselves."

Dann was also pressed to select his favourite moment from over six years in south London. A Liverpool boy by birth, the centre-back could only ever select one time:

"There have been lots of games, home and away, different atmospheres. One that sticks out in my mind being a Liverpool fan was scoring the winner at Anfield when we won 2-1 a few years ago.

"There have been other times, other great moments: the 3-3 game against Liverpool at Selhurst where we came back from 3-0 down, that was an amazing experience. A couple of goals I’ve scored at Goodison, being a Liverpool fan and scoring against Everton, they were good experiences in front of family and friends.

"But the one at Anfield sticks out the most and it’s something I look back on and enjoy it every time I see it."

