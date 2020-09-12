In his post-match interview Dann revealed the aspects that the Eagles targeted in Ralph Hasehüttl's in-form side: "The end of lockdown last season, Southampton picked up really well; they had a lot of energy, pushing forward, pressing from the front and having a high line."

Dann and his centre-back partner, Cheikhou Kouyaté, carried out Roy Hodgson's instructions perfectly, and the former was full of praise for the latter: "He is a top player; he can play midfield and he showed what he is capable of in the back four. He’s been playing like that since the end of last season."

Dann, who was making his 150th Premier League appearance, was also delighted to put an end to the Eagles' winless streak: "We finished last season on the wrong foot. We’ve been working hard pre-season to make sure that we started this season in a different manner. This performance, and the three points, are very important going forward now.

"It was a good defensive performance from the front all the way through. Everyone put a shift in. The goalkeeper made some saves at the important times."