"There’s no hiding from it," Dann said, "we’ve got ourselves in a little bit of a rut. A few of those games we weren’t at the races and deserved to lose but in the majority of them we’ve had good performances and come away on the back of the wrong results.

"The Man United and Chelsea games, we played quite well in them. Tonight I thought, especially in the first-half, we were the better team. We couldn’t quite get that goal and then we conceded just before half-time, which is always difficult. Wolves are a good team flying high in the league and it was difficult to get back into them."

Dann was then asked about the confidence he and his teammates possess after a frustrating spell of games. He rejected the notion that Palace's attitude affected the scoreline, and again drew upon solid recent outings, saying: "I don’t think we put our heads down tonight and shied away from trying to get back into the game.

"We fought right to the end, but in the end we weren’t good enough to get a result and get back into the game. We’ve still got to show those type of performances, the same we did against Chelsea, the same we did against Man United.

"Hopefully we’ll get that result to knock that rut we’re in results-wise."

