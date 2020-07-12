The Palace centre-back went further: "we didn’t play anywhere near the standards we set ourselves.

"I know we’ve had a couple of indifferent performances of late but I think that performance on the whole wasn’t good enough," he admitted. "We need to look at ourselves and get ourselves right going into Thursday because we’ve got another tough game [v Manchester United]."

Like Hodgson, Dann was certain that Mamadou Sakho's first-half effort should've stood. But much like his manager, the experienced defender refused to blame that moment as a turning point.

"I haven’t seen it yet [a replay of Mamadou Sakho’s disallowed goal] but I was certain at the time it had gone in off Mama’s shoulder," he said. "You think you’ve gone one ahead and you’ve got ahead of steam and then there’s a couple of minutes break. But that is no excuse for what comes after that."

Villa's win today gives them a fighting chance of pulling themselves from the bottom three in heroic fashion, a situation that Palace are familiar with. Despite the Villains fighting for their top-flight survival, Dann refused to accept that the Eagles weren't prepared for what Dean Smith's side were going to throw at them.

"We’ve been there; we’ve been on the other end over the last five or six years," he said. "We knew what to expect because we’ve been fighting for points at certain times of the season.

"To say we didn’t know what to expect wouldn’t be the truth; we knew what was going to come at us and I think it was more a case of our own personal performance rather than Villa’s performance that was the most disappointing thing."

