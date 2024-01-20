Looking ahead to the game, the goalkeeper – who has started each of Palace’s last four Premier League matches – explained that he believes Arsenal, in the mix for this season’s title but having lost their last three games on the bounce, will go at the Eagles.

Henderson said: “We know that they're going to try and take a lot of frustration out on us. They’ll want to put their results right.

"Obviously, they've lost a couple of games, so I think we're going to have to be solid as a defensive unit. We're going to have to be very busy and be ready for that. Hopefully, we can catch them on the counter-attack.

“We’ve got to be on our toes and we’ve got to be ready come Saturday. Our preparation will be good. The manager will put a gameplan in place and hopefully we can execute it well.

“Saturday is obviously a huge game and we want to get points on the board at the end of the day. We need to make sure that we can push up the league, and that's the main aim.”