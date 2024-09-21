The England international produced an outstanding display, making seven saves, as Palace were forced to ride out waves of intense pressure in the first-half.

In the second, however, the Eagles were much improved and the contest was more even – but with neither side able to capitalise on their clear chances, and Henderson again denying Alejandro Garnacho late on, the ‘keeper felt Palace could have even taken more from Saturday’s match.

Henderson told Sky Sports: "I think, in the end, it was [a good point].

“We missed a couple of key opportunities. There was one in the second-half where we could have scrambled the ball over the line [via Ismaila Sarr]. Andre Onana made a great save and we were unlucky in the end.

"I think it was certainly, after the first-half, it was a game of two halves. I think we will take the point and be delighted with it."

Henderson reaffirmed that his team played the contest in front of them, adding: “I think we were attacking the game to win it, and we had a gameplan to do so. They actually did really well.

“I don't think it quite worked in the first-half. We made some tweaks in the second-half. We were a bit more aggressive and on the front foot, and that's why we had a bit more success in the second-half.

“[At half-time the manager spoke about] the intensity and the belief. He was obviously frustrated with the way we were playing – he felt like we were playing so cautiously. He said to take the safety cap off and go for it, we've got nothing to lose.

“Nights like this, you're the underdog, and you've just got to take it on the front food and try and have a go. The first-half was disappointing from our point of view and we were a bit better second-half, but there's more to come."