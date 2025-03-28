Devenny won his second and third caps in the recent international window, playing 78 minutes of a friendly defeat to Sweden earlier this week.

But now his focus has shifted towards a mouthwatering all-London FA Cup quarter-final.

Palace travel to Fulham on Saturday (12:15 GMT) knowing they are close to booking a trip to Wembley. And the 21-year old says the team are ready for the challenge.

"It's been amazing to be back," Devenny said. "We've had a few boys coming back from internationals, so the energy's good, the positive vibes are around the place. But now we're focusing on the game and seeing what we can do [against Fulham].

"It's such a good togetherness and we've got big games coming up, none bigger than at the weekend. It's a one-off game as well, so all our focus is on that.

"We all know ourselves, that we want to do the best we can. For us, just targeting top-ten [league finish] is not really for us.

"Our ambition is to get higher than that. We want to try and win every game and see where it takes us. We're pushing for top six and we've obviously got the FA Cup as well. We just want to be as ambitious as possible, because there's no limit for this team."