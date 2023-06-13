Recalling his journey, he added: “I got a message that day that gave me an inkling I was going to be called-up. It was pretty much the only thing that I knew, but being injured that was the end of that for a little while.

"It’s been a journey getting back to it and getting up to the standard and putting in the performances, but it’s been a good one.

“It’s another part of my story, because I know that without those set-backs, those difficult moments, it’s hard to grow and become the person I am today. I look back at those memories fondly because I know it’s been the shaping of who I am.

“It’s hard to put into words because I look at things a bit differently. I saw that as being on the right trajectory. Although it was a sad situation, being injured, I saw it as the level I could get to, so putting my mind right, being focused on my rehab, gave me the motivation to keep going.

“[Now], my main focus is on training well, doing what I can do, being the best version of myself and whether I play or not, all I can do is what I can do. That decision [whether I play] is for Gareth to make.

“I’m grateful to be in this position. I’ve worked hard and I’m here because I deserve to be here, so it’s one step at a time and whatever comes, comes.”