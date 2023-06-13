The Palace midfielder was rewarded for his fine form in the Premier League this season – notching 10 goals and four assists – with a first senior international call-up, and could make his debut for the Three Lions against either Malta (on Friday) or North Macedonia (Monday).
Managed by former Palace captain Gareth Southgate, Eze is joined in the England squad by two club team-mates: centre-back Marc Guéhi and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone are aiming to add to their three caps apiece.
But for Eze, who stands on the cusp of a senior international debut – after previously suffering a long-term injury on the same day he received a message to that effect in May 2021 – it marks a wonderful opportunity.
“It’s big,” Eze said at his first England press conference. “It’s something I’ve been working towards for a long time and I’m just grateful to God it’s happened now, and I’m in a position to show myself and be in and amongst this level.”