His first – a close-range finish after a clever turn from Wilfried Zaha and a clever flick from Jordan Ayew – was crucial in setting his team on their way to victory.

But it was his second, which sealed it, that provided a moment to marvel at, as the playmaker collected a remarkable long-distance pass from Michael Olise before beating four players and smashing the ball into the top corner from range.

Eze said of his afternoon: “It was good! We did what we wanted today. We got the three points, that’s the main thing, and I think we deserved them as well.”

Asked about his goals, the playmaker said of his first: “I just know when Wilf’s on the ball, something’s going to happen. Either he’s going to get a shot off or cross it, and I tried to put myself in the right position.”

And on his second: “I know Michael’s got the quality as well. He’ll find me wherever I am, and I just know that as long as I’ve got the ball in those types of areas, I can try my best to create stuff. It’s gone in today, and I’m grateful for that.

“He [Olise] deserves it [credit] man! That’s not easy!”

The win takes Palace level on points with Chelsea, who sit 11th only by virtue of goal difference, albeit having played one game fewer.

Eze reflected: “It’s big. We want to finish as high as we can and keep on the good run that we’ve got. We’re showing the ability that we’ve got, the creativity, and the solidness we’ve got in the team. It’s a credit to everyone.

“I just feel like I’m a bit more free and he [Roy Hodgson] has given me the licence to run at people and be creative. I feel like I’m just trying my best to do what I can to be effective and positively affect the games, and it’s working.

“I’m just trying to score as many goals and help the team as much as I can.”