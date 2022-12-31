"We knew what their setup was like for corners so it was pretty simple,” he said. “We saw the spaces and that we could get opportunities from there. They didn't pick up on the earlier one so having two opportunities at it was helpful.

“We always want to continue to improve and get better. Look at our performances before and see what can be better. With the games coming up we have a good opportunity."

Despite disappointment against Fulham last time out, Eze had faith in Palace’s ability to produce a positive performance.

“With the quality we have in the team we are not worried about creating chances or scoring goals,” Eze said. “We know we have that.

“It is about matching teams off the ball and winning our duals and today that worked for us.”