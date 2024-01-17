The manager has swapped Jean-Philippe Mateta for his compatriot Odsonne Edouard up front. Edouard is making his first start for the Eagles since he picked up an injury against Liverpool in early December.

He will look to add to his tally of seven goals in all competitions so far, and will be helped in turn by midfielders Ebere Eze and Will Hughes - the latter has come in for Matheus França, who drops to the bench.

The third and final change, as mentioned by the manager in his pre-match press conference, was the return of Sam Johnstone in goal for Dean Henderson.

Everton have made three changes to their side which faced Wolves on Saturday, with João Virginia, André Gomes and Dwight McNeil coming in for Jordan Pickford, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Arnaut Danjuma.

Everton: Virginia (GK), Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gomes, Garner, Onana, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison.

Subs: Pickford (GK), Lonegran (GK), Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Hughes, Schlupp, Edouard, Eze.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Tomkins, França, Mateta, Ebiowei, Ahamada, Riedewald, Adaramola, Ozoh.