Joachim Andersen's Denmark secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup with victories over Moldova and Austria. The defender came on as a second-half substitute in the former, marshalling the defence to a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Wilfried Zaha led the line for the Ivory Coast as they completed a double over Malawi, with Nicolas Pépé and Franck Kessié scoring for the Elephants.

Cheikhou Kouyaté started in central midfield as Senegal conclusively beat Namibia in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers, while Jordan Ayew led the line for Ghana in victories over Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Marc Guehi captained England Under-21s in meetings with Andorra and Slovenia, with Conor Gallagher opening the scoring in the latter.