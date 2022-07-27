The 22-year-old USA international brings experience despite his age and joins on a five-year contract, following Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei and Cheick Doucouré in joining Palace.

Here’s what you need to know about our latest recruit.

Potted career

Born in Alabama, USA, Richards began his career near Houston before joining F.C. Dallas’ Academy and earning a professional contract there.

He signed for Bayern Munich on loan in 2018. From here Richards’ rise was swift: he made his senior debut in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain in 2018, his professional debut with Bayern Munich II in 2019, and his full Bayern debut in June 2020. A few months later he featured as a substitute in the German side’s DFL-Supercup win over Borussia Dortmund.