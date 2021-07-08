Early years

Born in Hammersmith to a Nigerian father and a French-Algerian mother, Olise had stints with Chelsea and Manchester City before being inducted into Reading’s Academy in 2018.

He made his debut against Leeds United in March 2019, coming off the bench in 3-0 defeat but impressing then-manager Jose Gomes enough to see him handed a three-year contract in July.

In the 2019/20 season Olise continued to be integrated into the first-team squad, making just five league appearances before February before nailing down a place in the starting eleven and featuring in each of the final 14 games during the run-in.