Squad number

Hughes will wear the No.12 shirt, last worn by Mamadou Sakho and also donned by the likes of Julian Speroni, Jamie Smith and current USA men's team manager Gregg Berhalter.

What the manager said

Discussing Hughes' arrival, Vieira said: "He’s a player that we know quite well. He’s really comfortable on the ball. He’s a really good link with the play going forward. I’m really glad and really pleased to have him in the squad.

"Obviously he’s not going to be ready for the game tomorrow [West Ham], so I’m really looking forward to working with him in the international break so he can be ready and start meeting his teammates for the next game."

Playing style

Uniquely for an Englishman, Hughes’ style of play has often been compared with the Spanish midfielders who were at their peak as he broke through. He’s said himself that Xavi and Andres Iniesta are role models and former manager Javi Gracia called him “more of a typical Spanish player”.

These allude to his technical ability and intricate movements with the ball at his feet. You can expect Hughes to be high in the table for touches and passing stats – perfectly suited to the possession-based approach Palace have shown recently.

But while he is comfortable and competent with the ball at his feet, Hughes is a keen tackler, too, who covers ground and enjoys a tackle.

Speaking with Palace TV, he described himself as "hard-working, first and foremost. Comfortable in possession. I can play anywhere in central midfield, whether that's defensively or offensively."