Eze was rewarded for his fine season in red and blue with a first-ever appearance for his country, little over two years since an Achilles injury prevented an initial international call-up.

The playmaker came on after 70 minutes of the UEFA European Championship qualifier and offered a lively presence, linking up well with his new international teammates and having one shot blocked near the line.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his fourth cap, Guéhi was dominant in defence, keeping a clean sheet in the win and enjoying a joint-high 105 touches of the ball.

A third Palace player, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, made his first appearance in an England matchday squad since November 2021 – with all three players under the management of former Palace captain Gareth Southgate.

You can see some of the best Palace-related moments below!