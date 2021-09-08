After England Under-21s meeting with Romania was called off, the Young Lions took on Kosovo in an U21 European Championship qualifier on Tuesday. Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi both played the full 90-minutes - Guehi as captain - as England ran out 2-0 winners.

The pair have both represented England at multiple levels before, including at Under-21. Gallagher, who's played from U17-21, has nine U21 caps while Guéhi, who's played from U16, has 11.

Joachim Andersen played the full 90-minutes as European Championship semi-finalists Denmark thrashed Israel, keeping another clean sheet after shut-outs against the Faroe Islands and Scotland.

Christian Benteke was in Belgium's squad for their World Cup qualifiers, coming on as a second-half substitute for Romelu Lukaku in a comfortable victory over Estonia, and featuring once again in victory over Belarus.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp represented Ghana in a victory over Ethiopia, while Cheikhou Kouyate started in Senegal's 2-0 win against Togo.

All times are BST.

Belgium fixtures

September 2nd: Estonia 2-5 Belgium. Benteke came on as a 77th minute substitute.

September 5th: Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic. Benteke did not feature.

September 8th: Belarus 0-1 Belgium. Benteke came on as a 76th minute substitute.

Denmark fixtures

September 1st: Denmark 2-0 Scotland. Andersen played the full 90-minutes.

September 4th: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark. Andersen did not feature.

September 7th: Denmark 5-0 Israel. Andersen played the full 90-minutes.

England Under-21s

September 3rd: Romania (A) - POSTPONED.

September 7th: England Under-21s 2-0 Kosovo. Guehi and Gallagher played the full 90-minutes, as Guehi captained the side.

Senegal

September 1st: Senegal 2-0 Togo. Kouyate played 72 minutes from the start.

September 7th: Congo 1-3 Senegal. Kouyate was an unused substitute.

Ghana