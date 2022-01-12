The Ivorian played a smart pass to Haller, who duly fired home the Africa Cup of Nations match's opener after 25 minutes. Earlier he won a penalty under a foul by Umaru Bangura, although Franck Kessie could not convert from the spot.

However Zaha - who played 82 minutes - and his teammates could not stop Sierra Leone from fighting back twice. They pulled level shortly after half-time only for Arsenal's Nicolas Pépé to restore Les Éléphants' lead 10 minutes later. With a second Ivory Coast win from two seemingly wrapped up, the Leone Stars equalised in the 93rd-minute.

This late pain came two days after Palace forward Jordan Ayew saw Ghana denied victory against Gabon in controversial circumstances.

The Black Stars were understandably frustrated when their opponents declined to return the ball after it was cleared out of play to allow treatment for an injured player.

They will now need to beat Comoros in the final group fixture to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Earlier in the day, Cheikhou Kouyaté helped Senegal to keep a clean sheet against Guinea, being held in their second Africa Cup of Nations game despite enjoying some promising chances.

The Lions of Teranga added to their win over Zimbabwe, with Kouyaté playing the full 90 minutes in midfield.

After two matches each, Ivory Coast currently top Group E, Senegal lead Group B and Ghana sit third in Group C.

Fixtures and results

All times are UK time.

Ghana - Ayew

Morocco 1-0 Ghana (Ayew played 86 minutes alongside his brother Andre up-front)

Gabon 1-1 Ghana (Ayew started the game, and was substituted in injury time)

Tuesday 18th: Comoros (19:00)

Senegal - Kouyaté

Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe (Kouyaté played match in the centre of midfield)

Senegal 0-0 Guinea (Kouyaté played match in the centre of midfield)

Tuesday 18th: Malawi (16:00)

Ivory Coast - Zaha

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast (Zaha replaced Maxwel Cornet in the 71st-minute)

Ivory Coast 2-2 Sierra Leone (Zaha earned an assist and won a penalty before being replaced in the 82nd-minute)

Thursday 20th: Algeria (16:00)

Round of 16

23rd-26th January

*Quarter-finals

29-30th January

Semi-finals

2nd-3rd February

Final

6th February

