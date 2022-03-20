Before the game, we asked to lads to build their own pre-match playlist, picking their top song at the moment.
These have been added to the club's official Spotify playlist, perfect to get you in the mood for the game.
Wembley is getting nearer and nearer, with the build-up well underway for Crystal Palace's FA Cup semi-final.
See what some of the players picked below.
So, Remi Matthews is a soul fan, while Jeffrey Schlupp is loving Angels instead. Who knew?