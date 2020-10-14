The below Eagles were in action for their respective countries - with Palace enjoying strong representation over the break.

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi - Belgium

8th October: Belgium 1-1 Ivory Coast - Batshuayi scored in the 53rd-minute and Benteke featured for the final 22 minutes

11th October: England 2-1 Belgium - Our striking duo were unused substitutes in the Red Devils' defeat against the Three Lions

14th October: Iceland 1-2 Belgium - Neither Batshuayi nor Benteke played

Wilfried Zaha - Ivory Coast

8th October: Belgium 1-1 Ivory Coast - Zaha earned a penalty which Franck Kessie converted to secure a draw

13th October: Japan 1-0 Ivory Coast - Zaha was not named in the squad

James McCarthy - Republic of Ireland

8th October: Slovakia 0-0 Republic of Ireland - McCarthy played 61 minutes before Slovakia won on penalties

11th October: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales - McCarthy wasn't part of the matchday squad

14th October: Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland - McCarthy wasn't part of the matchday squad

Luka Milivojević - Serbia

8th October: Norway 1-2 Serbia - Milivojevic appeared as an 80th-minute substitute and Serbia won in extra time

11th October: Serbia 0-1 Hungary - Our captain played the first-half for his national side

14th October: Turkey 2-2 Serbia - Milivojevic was not named in the squad

Wayne Hennessey - Wales

8th October: England 3-0 Wales - Hennessey played the full game, levelling Neville Southall's record as Wales' most capped goalkeeper (92)

11th October: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales - a clean sheet and a full 90' for the Eagles 'keeper, who became Wales' most capped shot stopper

14th October: Bulgaria 0-1 Wales - Hennessey sustained an injury in this clash, being substituted in the 79th-minute

Jordan Ayew - Ghana

9th October: Ghana 0-3 Mali - Ayew played the full game alongside brother Andre

12th October: Ghana 5-1 Qatar - Ayew played until the 84th-minute, with Andre bagging a brace

Eberechi Eze - England U21s

7th October: Andorra U21s 3-3 England U21s - Eze claimed an assist for England's second goal

13th October: England U21s 2-1 Turkey U21s - Eze appeared as a 63rd-minute substitute as England secured Euro 2021 qualification

Cheikhou Kouyate - Senegal

9th October: Morocco 3-1 Senegal - Kouyate played 78 minutes, when Dijon's Pape Cheikh Diop Gueye replaced him

13th October: Senegal v Mauritania - match cancelled

