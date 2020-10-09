Roy Hodgson will take his Palace squad to his former stomping ground of Craven Cottage, as Fulham host Palace on the previously published date and time of Saturday 24 October, with a 3pm kick-off. However, this match will be available to UK viewers on BT Sport Box Office, following the Premier League's confirmation today that all matches until the end of October will be made available to UK viewers.

Palace will then head to Molineux on Friday 30 October, for an 8pm clash - with the fixture also being shown on BT Sport Box Office.