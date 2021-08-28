“To score two goals is amazing, but the team performance is the most important thing. We showed great character to come back twice in this game and hopefully it gives the boys confidence.

"It definitely felt like the second-half was a lot better than the first, we knew we had to improve if we wanted to get anything out of the game and I think the boys all did that. We all worked hard and did what we needed to do and came out with a good result in the end."

He got into position to score goals through virtue of manager Patrick Vieira's belief in his ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder: "The manager wants me to be box-to-box and get in the box every time. He sees me as a goal threat and hopefully I continue to that this season and get a few more goals."

