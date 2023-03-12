The Eagles go into Saturday's game hoping to make it back-to-back Premier League wins over Everton at home, as well as four wins in a row this season.
You can see the best of the pictures from training this week in our Gallery below!
Hard work has paid off for Crystal Palace of late - and the preparations continued amidst a sunny south London ahead of the visit of Everton to Selhurst Park.
The Eagles go into Saturday's game hoping to make it back-to-back Premier League wins over Everton at home, as well as four wins in a row this season.
You can see the best of the pictures from training this week in our Gallery below!