England internationals Ebere Eze and Dean Henderson were among those first through the door at Copers Cope on Wednesday morning.

The likes of Daichi Kamada, Ismaïla Sarr and Jefferson Lerma were also back in the building, as the Eagles build-up towards the new season, with the next pre-season fixture a friendly away at Crawley on Friday, 25th July (19:30 BST).

Those returning also met new teammates Walter Benítez and Borna Sosa for the first time, after Palace's latest signings first arrived in South London last week and featured in the win over Millwall.

Check out the best photos below – and welcome to 2025/26!