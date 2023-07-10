Colombia international Lerma joined the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract at Bournemouth, where he made 184 appearances and was named his club's 22/23 Player of the Season.

The 28-year-old arrived at Copers Cope to warm greetings from his new manager and coaching staff, as well as many of his new teammates – also making their return for pre-season after excelling on international duty.

Among their number was new England international Ebere Eze, was well as Three Lions teammates Sam Johnstone and Marc Guéhi, as well as the likes of Joachim Andersen and Cheick Doucouré.

Check out the best of the snaps in the south London sunshine below!

To watch Palace's players return to action, make sure you subscribe to Palace TV+ to catch every minute of Palace’s seven pre-season fixtures both home and away from just £19.99.