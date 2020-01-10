In the gallery above, you can see how Tosun got on in his first day in Beckenham as he was welcomed by new teammates, including former Everton midfielder James McCarthy.
Find out more about Palace's on-loan forward here!
Cenk Tosun is officially an Eagle, and the Turkey international wasted no time in starting his training on loan in south London.
In the gallery above, you can see how Tosun got on in his first day in Beckenham as he was welcomed by new teammates, including former Everton midfielder James McCarthy.
Find out more about Palace's on-loan forward here!