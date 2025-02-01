After confirming Ebere Eze would be absent for the game with a foot injury, Oliver Glasner said at his pre-match press conference: "We have very positive news: Adam Wharton and [Matheus] França trained with us the whole week without any issues.

"We’re thinking both will in the squad because they were very impressive in training, and it will also lift their confidence and mood after being out for several weeks."

Both players' impact in training is welcome news for the Eagles ahead of Sunday's game, with Palace hoping to extend their club-record seven Premier League away matches without defeat – having won three of their previous five top-flight matches at Old Trafford.

Check out the latest shots from training below!