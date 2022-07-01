Getting the gloves on

Johnstone was a centre-back when he first began playing football. At the age of nine, while playing for local club Euxton Villa, he was told to play in goal – and it was clear from the start that it was where he was meant to be.

Within three months of playing between the sticks, he had been spotted by Manchester United and signed. In fact, the scout decided to sign him before the game had even kicked off.

“I like the look of him,” he told Johnstone’s father – former Preston North End goalkeeper Glenn Johnstone – on the touchline during the warm-up.

“He hasn’t even played yet!” came the reply.

“I don’t care, I’ve seen enough,” – and he had. Johnstone was an Academy player soon after.