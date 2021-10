You can now ask the Premier League title-winner all about the strike under the lights at Selhurst Park and anything else you so wish at 13:00 BST today.

Schlupp will be going live on the club's official Instagram account alongside Palace TV's, Chris Grierson, where the Palace faithful's questions will be put to the 27-year-old.

For a chance of having your question put to Zaha, tweet the club's official Twitter account before the Ghana international takes over on Instagram.