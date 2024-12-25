The Palace boss has had to navigate a jam-packed fixture programme, as is traditional at this time of year in the UK.

But when time has allowed, he has also been able to explore a select few festive attractions that the capital has to offer.

"Before Christmas [playing games] is actually not new," said Glasner. "As in Germany we often played through into the 20s - I once had a game on the 23rd a few years ago.

"Obviously it's our job there are many who have to work on the 25th, 24th, 25th, 26th and so on. Nurses in hospital for example. So we won't complain, we'll just do our best and find the best way to combine job with our family.

"My family are here for Christmas, they arrive in time for the Arsenal game on the 21st. We have celebrated Christmas in the past, quite often somewhere on vacation. When we have a week off I normally want to go somewhere where it is warmer.

"I'll try to find the right set-up for us as a family. We have the evening together on Christmas eve, Christmas day is a working day with training in the morning and then going to Bournemouth in the evening - but that's what my family knows and so it's really not a problem for us."